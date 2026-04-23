At least seven dead, thousands of homes damaged after flooding causes landslides in Russia’s Dagestan

Landslides triggered by repeated heavy rainfall in Russia’s Republic of Dagestan have destroyed several major roads and damaged hundreds of homes. The landslides followed widespread flooding in late March and early April that killed at least seven people and left hundreds homeless. Experts interviewed by the newspaper Argumenty i Fakty said waterlogged mountainsides began giving way after becoming saturated with moisture.

As of April 20, about 2,500 people affected by the flooding had received one-time payments from the state, the regional Labor Ministry said. But more than 100 homes in four localities still remain flooded, and 537 people — including 159 children — are being housed in temporary accommodation centers. In addition, more than 3,000 residents in three villages in the Republic have been left without gas, critical for heating and cooking, the regional branch of Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said on April 21.

What happened?

At the end of March, unusually heavy rains began to fall in Dagestan, causing the Cherkes-Ozen and Tarnairka rivers, as well as the October Revolution Canal, to overflow their banks. A state of emergency was declared in Makhachkala and the Khasavyurt District. According to official data from March 29, 760 homes were flooded and more than 3,000 were damaged. A total of 3,338 people had to be evacuated, and hundreds of populated areas were left without electricity. Some 43,000 people filed applications seeking recognition as victims of the flooding.

A second wave of flooding came in early April. On April 5, a dam at the Gedzhukh reservoir burst. The reservoir had already been declared hazardous in 2006, and its condition was found to be unsatisfactory, according to a report by independent outlet Agentstvo.

The settlement of Mamedkala, located about 10 kilometers from the dam, was flooded. According to data cited by Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, about 260 homes there were affected, with some of them being completely destroyed.

A bridge also collapsed on the federal Caucasus highway, and the water swept away several vehicles. Six people were killed: four children and two women, one of them pregnant.

That same day in Makhachkala, two houses collapsed after their foundations were undermined by flooding. The city of Dagestanskiye Ogni and several villages were inundated. The total number of dead rose to seven when a 78-year-old pensioner died after her house was hit with floodwaters.

After that, a state of emergency was declared across all of Dagestan and in neighboring Chechnya, and Vladimir Putin ordered the creation of a commission to deal with the aftermath of the flooding.

The flooding also led to the deterioration of water quality across the region, leading more than 100 people to seek medical help for acute intestinal infections. Residents also began receiving vaccinations against hepatitis A.

In all, as of April 20, about 11,800 hectares (about 29,000 acres) of farmland had been affected by the flooding, according to a preliminary official estimate from the regional authorities cited by the Interfax news agency. 912 head of cattle had died, along with 3,500 sheep and goats, 43 horses, 64,400 poultry birds, and 385 bee colonies. A total of 39 buildings were damaged or partly destroyed, along with two pumping stations, and one artesian well was affected.

Witness accounts

Journalists from the outlet MSK1.RU spoke with witnesses to the deaths that occurred on the Caucasus highway, and also with the relatives of the deceased. Local residents say they did not know about the danger. According to the outlet, authorities decided not to close the section of the highway that lay in the path of the torrent, even though they knew water was flowing from the dam.