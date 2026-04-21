Three large landing ships of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and two former Ukrainian vessels damaged in Sevastopol, OSINT project says

The Ukrainian open source intelligence (OSINT) project CyberBoroshno (lit. “CyberFlour”) has published an analysis of operations carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and HUR military intelligence agency in Sevastopol Bay from April 17 to April 19. Ukrainian strikes were reported to have damaged four vessels of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and two former Ukrainian ships.

According to the analysis, an operation by the SBU’s Special Operations Center “A” on April 17-18 damaged the large landing ships (BDK) Yamal, a Project 775 vessel, and Azov, a Project 775M vessel, as well as the command ship Slavutych, a Project 1288.4 vessel, which had initially appeared in reports as a ship of unidentified type.

Also hit were the large landing ship Olshansky, a Project 775 vessel, and the Nikolai Filchenkov, a Project 1171 vessel. Olshansky had previously been mistakenly identified in publications as the Yamal, but analysts said satellite images and the distinctive coloring of the deck made it possible to correct the identification.