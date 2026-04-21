Three large landing ships of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and two former Ukrainian vessels damaged in Sevastopol, OSINT project says

The Ukrainian open source intelligence (OSINT) project CyberBoroshno (lit. “CyberFlour”) has published an analysis of operations carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and HUR military intelligence agency in Sevastopol Bay from April 17 to April 19. Ukrainian strikes were reported to have damaged four vessels of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and two former Ukrainian ships.
According to the analysis, an operation by the SBU’s Special Operations Center “A” on April 17-18 damaged the large landing ships (BDK) Yamal, a Project 775 vessel, and Azov, a Project 775M vessel, as well as the command ship Slavutych, a Project 1288.4 vessel, which had initially appeared in reports as a ship of unidentified type.
Also hit were the large landing ship Olshansky, a Project 775 vessel, and the Nikolai Filchenkov, a Project 1171 vessel. Olshansky had previously been mistakenly identified in publications as the Yamal, but analysts said satellite images and the distinctive coloring of the deck made it possible to correct the identification.
The Slavutych and the Olshansky are not part of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet — they are former Ukrainian ships that Russia promised to return to Kyiv “after the cessation of hostilities in Donbas” that followed the 2014 annexation of Crimea.
CyberBoroshno said all Project 775 large landing ships that were in the bay at the time of the recent attacks sustained damage. The only exception was the Minsk, which the project said is no longer combat-capable after suffering heavy damage in 2023 in a strike involving Storm Shadow missiles.
There was no independent confirmation of CyberBoroshno’s report as of the time of publication.