Polish company that supplied luxury cars to Russia fined €4.7 million for violating sanctions

Polish authorities have fined a company 20 million zlotys (€4.7 million) for supplying luxury cars to Russia in violation of sanctions, according to a statement posted on the Polish government’s website. The company was not identified. The statement said only that it operates in the Lesser Poland Voivodeship, centered on the city of Krakow, and that the firm is run by Belarusian citizens.

Authorities said the company bought cars in Western European countries in 2022 and 2023 and then shipped them to Russia through Poland, Lithuania, and Belarus. The documents used in the scheme indicated destinations that turned out to be fictitious. In this way, the company sent more than 100 vehicles to Russia with a total value of more than 49 million zlotys (€11.6 million).

“Evidence gathered indicates that the company's managers acted knowingly and intentionally to circumvent sanctions,” the statement said. Under European Union sanctions, it is prohibited to export luxury goods worth more than €300 to Russia, as well as cars priced above €50,000.

According to Russian customs data reviewed by The Insider, the Russian company Tochnye Postavki LLC (ООО «Tочные поставки»), which is registered in Smolensk, imported cars into Russia worth at least $13.3 million in 2022-2024. In 2024, Bentley and Toyota vehicles worth $4.8 million were purchased in Poland, Turkey, and Georgia. The suppliers were Import-Center West, based in Minsk, and KW Quality, based in Warsaw. In addition, in 2022-2024, Tochnye Postavki imported Bentley, BMW, and Mercedes vehicles worth $8.5 million from Eurasian Economic Union countries, specifically Belarus and Armenia.