U.S. sanctions tankers tied to Russian oil smuggling network run by Iranian regime insiders

The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed new sanctions on more than two dozen individuals, companies, and vessels in its latest round of restrictions, which were published on April 15. Eight of the ten tankers targeted were transporting Russian oil. The Insider was able to confirm that all eight vessels are already under Ukrainian sanctions and have been identified by Ukrainian intelligence as part of Russia’s “shadow fleet.”

HORAE (IMO: 9413004) — Panama flag. Transports Russian oil.

— Panama flag. Transports Russian oil. VERSA (IMO: 9379301) — Panama flag. Transports Russian oil.

— Panama flag. Transports Russian oil. ANAYA (IMO: 9326885) — Panama flag. Transports Russian oil.

— Panama flag. Transports Russian oil. DAPHNE V (IMO: 9321677) — Panama flag. Transports Russian oil.

— Panama flag. Transports Russian oil. SILVAR (IMO: 9291262) — Cameroon flag. Transports Russian oil.

— Cameroon flag. Transports Russian oil. CAUVERI (IMO: 9282508) — Cameroon flag. Transports Russian oil.

— Cameroon flag. Transports Russian oil. BELLARIS (IMO: 9332614) — Panama flag. Transports Russian oil.

— Panama flag. Transports Russian oil. ANIKA (IMO: 9417464) — Panama flag. Transports Russian oil.

— Panama flag. Transports Russian oil. AURA (IMO: 9274563) — Mozambique flag. Transports Iranian LNG.

The ships are managed by a range of companies: the India-based Fleet Tanqo Private Limited, which operates five of the vessels, along with several Marshall Islands-based offshore entities, including Hapuka Marine, Nardie International, Anika Lines and Aura Lines. According to the U.S. Treasury, the Fleet Tanqo group transported more than 20 shipments of Russian petroleum products in 2025.

The Treasury said the network is led by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, the son of now-deceased senior Iranian security official Ali Shamkhani. The Shamkhani family is closely tied to the upper ranks of Iran’s ruling establishment, the statement said. Ali Shamkhani previously served as a senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The new measures expand on OFAC sanctions that were imposed against the Shamkhani network in July 2025, the largest action in the U.S. pressure campaign against Iran. Since then, more than 1,000 individuals, vessels, and aircraft have been designated.

Separately, following a joint investigation with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), OFAC sanctioned Iranian national Seyed Naeima Badroddin Mousavi, whom it described as a financier for Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force who built a global financial network to evade sanctions on Iranian oil for the benefit of Hezbollah and the Iranian government.

According to the Treasury, the scheme involved supplying Iranian oil to the government of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro in exchange for gold at below-market prices. The gold was then transported to Iran by Mahan Air, handed over to Hezbollah members in Tehran, and smuggled to Turkey for sale. Payments also included diamonds. Three companies linked to Mousavi were sanctioned: the Netherlands-based A.C.S. Global BV, along with two UAE-based firms, ACS Trading LLC and Lotus Universal LLC.