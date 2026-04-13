More than 2,200 Ukrainian citizens have been charged in Russia under terrorism and extremism statutes — fewer than 1% have been exchanged

Most of those involved are civilians. Researchers counted 1,366 civilians (60% of the total) and 912 servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Among the military personnel, at least 280 people are linked to the Azov Brigade and 79 to the Aidar Battalion. However, the largest group, according to the authors, consists of participants in combat operations in the Kursk region in 2024–2025 — no fewer than 381 people.

Of the 2,278 defendants, 1,882 are charged under terrorism-related statutes, and another 396 under extremism statutes. At the same time, the report notes, such charges are often combined with articles on treason and espionage, allowing prosecutors to ask the court for even more severe sentences.

Most of the Ukrainian citizens who feature in the count have already been convicted — a total of 1,521 people. Of these, 1,146 have been sentenced to terms of physical imprisonment, 76 have received penalties that do not involve the deprivation of liberty, and 299 have been convicted in absentia and placed on wanted lists. Another 325 people are under investigation, most often in pretrial detention. For 399 defendants, there is almost no available information beyond the fact that they have been included on the Russian government’s “list of terrorists and extremists.”