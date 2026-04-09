Security forces raid Moscow headquarters of independent outlet Novaya Gazeta

Lawyer Kaloy Akhilgov suggested on his Telegram channel that the raid may be related to a criminal case involving Novaya Gazeta’s publications. Investigators from the Moscow Investigative Committee were present during the search.

“I went to the editorial office. Masked individuals didn’t let me in —they said I’m too notorious to be allowed inside. Not a joke. (Not my style to jostle with them),” Akhilgov wrote.

State-owned outlet RIA Novosti, citing a source in law enforcement, reports that the raids are connected to an investigation into the illegal use of personal data.

Novaya Gazeta was founded in 1993. After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the newspaper stopped printing issues, and in September 2022, a court revoked its media license.

Novaya Gazeta is being investigated for links to Novaya Gazeta Europe, an outlet that was founded by former Novaya journalists who left Russia, TASS reports. Novaya Gazeta Europe has been designated an “undesirable” organization in Russia.

As IStories writes, the newspaper is also being scrutinized for ties to the Russian Antiwar Committee, labeled as a “terrorist organization” by Russia’s Supreme Court in 2026. The committee includes Kirill Martynov, editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta Europe.

The country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has stated that the criminal proceedings against Novaya Gazeta under Article 272.1 of the Criminal Code (illegal use of personal data) were initiated on March 10.

According to the ministry, police “identified a circle of individuals who requested personal data from illegal information resources.”

Authorities accuse the newspaper of preparing materials “of a negative nature regarding Russian citizens.” It is unknown whether there are any specific suspects in the case.

The Telegram channel “Lentach” has published a RIA Novosti video claiming to show Novaya Gazeta journalist Oleg Roldugin being loaded into a van by masked men wearing civilian clothes.

Reports have also emerged that an ambulance arrived at the offices of Novaya Gazeta. A man was carried out of the building on a stretcher. He is currently receiving medical assistance. The reason for his hospitalization is unknown.

Searches at the newspaper’s offices are still ongoing at the time of publication.