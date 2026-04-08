Accomplice in plot to kill Russian activist and political adviser in Lithuania detained in Greece

A 55-year-old man has been detained in Thessaloniki on suspicion of involvement in preparing a double murder in Lithuania in the interests of Russian intelligence services. Greek outlet Voria and Lithuania’s Delfi reported that the unnamed figure was arrested on Feb. 10 under a European warrant. Investigators say he was part of a Russia-linked agent network and helped finance preparations for the operation by transferring 5,000 euros through intermediaries.

According to the Lithuanian investigation, the group targeted two people: a 46-year-old Russian activist from an “independent Russian republic” who had received political asylum in Lithuania, and a Lithuanian political adviser known for anti-Russian statements and actions. Neither killing took place. Lithuanian police detained several suspects on March 12, 2025, before the plan could be carried out.

Investigators say members of the group gathered information on the potential victims, followed them, photographed them, and filmed them. Under the hood of the car of the Lithuanian political adviser, Voria reported, investigators found a tracking device that had been used to monitor his movements. In addition, according to the investigation, one of the suspects may have gained unauthorized access to the Russian activist’s electronic systems.

The indictment reviewed by Voria names several citizens of multiple countries, including one Georgian citizen, one Ukrainian citizen, two Belarusian citizens, two Lithuanian citizens, and at least four people linked to Greece (three Greek citizens and one person holding dual Greek and Russian citizenship). Voria separately noted that the Greece-linked suspects, judging by the case materials, were not the main organizers. The 55-year-old man detained in Thessaloniki is described as an ethnic Greek originally from Georgia, but his citizenship was not reported.

Investigators consider the main suspects to be the people who coordinated surveillance of both targets and prepared the killings. According to the investigation, the direct perpetrators were to be paid 40,000 euros. The reports differ, however, on the payment promised to the organizer. Voria said it was 10,000 euros, while Delfi reported 50,000 euros. Both reports agree that 5,000 euros had already been transferred for the initial stage of preparation, which involved documents and travel to Lithuania.

The 55-year-old man detained in Thessaloniki is accused of arranging the transfer of that money through intermediaries. In addition, according to Voria, on Feb. 20, 2025, two Greeks from Georgia sent money through an international transfer system with an office on Aristotelous Square in Thessaloniki to another ethnic Greek from Russia. One of those senders was later detained.

Another suspect with a Greek name is said to have helped recover part of the money. And a different Greece-linked suspect is alleged to have found and contacted a Lithuanian who was supposed to obtain a weapon for the killing, though that plan was never completed. A more important role, Voria reported, may have been played by the suspect with dual Greek and Russian citizenship.

According to the Greek outlet, a key participant in the case may be in another European country, believed to be Germany. The investigation is continuing elsewhere in Europe, and Lithuanian law enforcement agencies have not ruled out further arrests.

A court in Greece has already approved the detained man’s extradition to Lithuania, but he is challenging the decision and plans to appeal to Greece’s Supreme Court. He denies the accusations and says his life would be in danger if he were extradited to Lithuania.