Air raid alerts, slumping tourism, and an economic downturn: How Dubai is faring under Iran’s attacks

Dmitry, who moved to Dubai from Russia with his wife and two young children in 2022, says it was the scariest at the very beginning:

“It was only frightening in the first few days. Now the regular strikes have become background noise. In recent days, the intensity has dropped significantly. We get one or two emergency alerts during the day and another one or two at night. Sometimes, a minute or two after the alert, you can hear not very loud explosions in the sky.”

Like many other residents, his family has developed their own ritual for the alerts. According to Dmitry, he and his children wait out the air raids in the bathroom.

“The children bring pillows and blankets, make themselves a little nest, and lie there with tablets and phones. The younger one also brings the parrot’s cage and the dog — and we all sit there, waiting until the all-clear message comes. The kids are scared. The youngest doesn’t want to sleep alone and, after every emergency alert, runs to the bathroom to hide. They ask if we know when it will end and why this is happening to us at all — we live a peaceful life and don’t bother anyone. We try to calm them, saying we just need to wait and that everything will end sooner or later.”

Some residents, however, have chosen to leave, and several of these explain their decision on social media. A Threads user who lived in Dubai wrote:

“We ran away from Dubai. And we’re still in shock. We hadn’t planned to leave at all. The story began with our one-year apartment lease coming to an end. We were calmly packing our things, looking for a new place. But at some point, everything suddenly changed. The situation kept everyone on edge. Then a message came that the entire school in Dubai was moving to online learning. Plus, our parents were very anxious — they didn’t want us to stay there.”

Dmitry confirms that changes in the education system have indeed become part of the new reality. According to him, in the first weeks after the holidays, schools switched to online instruction. “It feels like this will continue until the end of the school year,” he says.

Nevertheless, most people living in Dubai do not plan to leave. According to Svetlana, the departures are mostly isolated cases.

“We don’t see any reason to leave. Some do panic, but they are a small minority. Some have left for Oman, abandoning their cats and dogs. But we feel safe — on the very first day, we saw how effectively the air defense works. We were sitting at Bluewaters, where hundreds of missiles and drones were heading, and everything was intercepted,” she says.

An economy on hold

Nevertheless, life in Dubai has indeed changed substantially as a result of the Iranian attacks. The biggest impact has been on the economy — primarily in the sphere of tourism, real estate, and business. Last year, the UAE led the world in the volume of foreign direct investment relative to GDP, but now some investors are moving their assets elsewhere. According to market players, such discussions are taking place most notably among investors from Asia.

In the meantime, the real estate market is cooling. Monthly rental prices have dropped, and the number of property sales transactions since the beginning of March has shrunk by 31% year on year (and by more than 50% compared to the previous month). Brokers and journalists are in agreement that the market is beginning to slump.