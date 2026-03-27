Russian man jailed for assaulting woman in London after Barron Trump witnessed the attack on FaceTime

A court in London has sentenced Russian national Matvei Rumiantsev to four years in prison for attacking a woman in a case that drew media attention thanks to the fact that Donald Trump’s youngest son, 20-year-old Barron Trump, appeared as a witness.

The Guardian reported that Rumiantsev, 23, was convicted of causing bodily harm and of perverting the course of justice. He was acquitted on one count of rape and intentional strangulation, and another of rape and assault.

During the trial, Rumiantsev — described as a “trained fighter” — admitted that he had been jealous of the victim because of her friendship with Barron Trump, whom she had met on social media.

The incident that resulted in the Russian man’s arrest took place in January 2025. According to Barron Trump, who later gave a statement to British police, he called his friend on FaceTime on Jan. 28, 2025, and contacted the authorities shortly thereafter.

In an email to police, Barron Trump wrote: “The individual who picked up the phone was a shirtless man with darkish hair, although I didn’t get a good look, this view lasted maybe one second and I was racing with adrenaline. The camera was then flipped to the victim getting hit while crying, stating something in Russian. The guy had hung up. This whole interaction lasted five to seven seconds.”

The victim later said she believed Rumiantsev had deliberately answered the call on her phone to show Barron that he was “punishing” her.

In a transcript of the emergency call released by the Crown Prosecution Service, Trump said: “I’m calling from the U.S., uh, I just got a call from a girl, you know, she’s getting beat up.”

Investigators said the assault lasted about an hour. The victim, whose name has not been disclosed, told jurors that Barron Trump’s intervention saved her life.