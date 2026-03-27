Slovakia launches treason investigation against PM Robert Fico for blocking energy supplies to Ukraine

An investigation has been launched in Slovakia against Prime Minister Robert Fico on suspicion of treason. The move was triggered by Fico’s decision to halt emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine, iDen.sk reports, citing a police statement.

The complaint against the prime minister was filed by Branislav Gröhling, leader of the liberal Freedom and Solidarity party, who says the document points to possible serious crimes related to the prime minister’s actions, including abuse of power, treason, and breach of duty in the management of another’s property.

The complaint was processed by the Office of the Attorney General after first being sent to the regional prosecutor’s office, then to the police. According to Gröhling, more than 13,000 people supported his submission, which he called “the largest criminal complaint in Slovakia’s history.”

In recent weeks, both Fico and Hungary’s Viktor Orban have accused Ukraine of impeding the supply of Russian energy to Europe. Transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia was indeed halted in January following damage caused by a Russian strike. In Hungary, however, the disruption has been portrayed not as a technical issue, but as the result of political pressure being exerted against Budapest ahead of upcoming parliamentary elections. At the end of February, Hungary blocked a €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine.

Hungary and Slovakia have oil reserves and can also receive supplies via the Adria pipeline from Croatia, the EU reported. However, alternative sources are more expensive. Prices have also been affected by the ongoing war in the Middle East.