Prosecutors search Rusal-controlled aluminum plant in Sweden as two executives detained on suspicion of sanctions violations

On March 26, in the Swedish city of Sundsvall, police carried out searches at the Kubal aluminum plant, which is controlled by Russian industrial giant Rusal. Two of the plant's executives have been detained on suspicion of serious sanctions violations, according to a report by the Swedish outlet SVT.

Under Swedish law, violating the sanctions regime can result in fines or imprisonment, especially if it involves large sums of money or trade in dual-use goods. Kubal deputy CEO Jonas Eriksson confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, adding that the company is cooperating with the authorities and providing all necessary information.

The investigation is being conducted by the Swedish Prosecution Authority. Prosecutor Sara Nilsson stated that the case concerns suspected crimes that could harm the security of Sweden and Europe. She emphasized that the case is at an early stage, adding that it is complex and large in scope.

Earlier, Sweden’s Centre Party called for the nationalization of the Kubal aluminum plant. The press office of the Russian company Rusal, which is controlled by oligarch Oleg Deripaska, expressed hopes for a “balanced and reasonable approach from EU authorities.”